Jessica Biel Flaunts Legs in Thigh-High Slit Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood movie star Jessica Biel (Total Recall, Ulee’s Gold, 7th Heaven) flaunted her toned legs in a black and silver gown with a sky-high slit at the Academy Museum gala this weekend. Biel’s plus -one for the black-tie event was film producer Michelle Purple.

Swipe to see a full-length view of Biel in that dress by fashion powerhouse Balmain.

Biel and Purple run the production company Iron Ocean and have worked on several TV series together including the teen drama series Cruel Summer, the based-on-a-true-story murder mystery Candy, the homicide series The Sinner, and Limetown. (Biel started in Candy, The Sinner, and Limetown.)

Get ready to see more of Biel and Purple: they just finished filming the thriller The Better Sister, which is based on the novel of the same title by Alafair Burke. Biel and Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, The Hunger Games, Cocaine Bear) star as two estranged sisters “who are trying to find their way back to one another.” Biel, Purple, and Banks produced.

As seen in the photos above at the premieres of Cruel Summer and Candy, it’s not the first time Biel and Purple have walked the red carpet together.