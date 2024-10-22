Flavor Flav Crushes on Julia Roberts Backstage, “Dream Girl”

Americans have seen a lot of iconic rapper Flavor Flav this year, as he became the official hype man for the United States Women’s and Men’s Water Polo teams at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

This week the 65-year-old New York native attended the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. (As a founding member of rap group Public Enemy he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013).

As seen in the video below, Flav had the opportunity to meet Hollywood movie star Julia Roberts (Pretty Woman, Steel Magnolias, Osage: August County), who was at the event to help induct Dave Matthews.

@flavorflav Julia Roberts,,, she knew whi i was and some how I’m still alive. ♬ original sound – Flavor Flav

Flav wrote that while there were many icons at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction “the person I was MOST excited to meet tonite is everyone’s Dream Girl,,, the Pretty Woman herself JULIA ROBERTS,!!! And she knew who I was,!!! WOOWWW. Thankx to the great Dave Matthews for the introduction. WILD. THIS is why this is the greatest night in music every single year,!!”

Note: Roberts wore a black DAVE t-shirt with a navy blue suit and stilettos.

Be sure to listen to the video, Flav can’t believe he’s meeting Roberts and that she calls him by name. When they hug, Roberts kids, “What time is it?” (Flav, of course, is known for wearing large clock medallion necklaces.)

As seen above, Roberts and Matthews have known each other for a long time.