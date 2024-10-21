Kerry Washington Stuns in Skinny Ruffle Pants, “Amazing!”

Hollywood movie star Kerry Washington (Django Unchained, Ray, Scandal) struck a pose in a stunning black turtleneck with ruffle embellished skinny pants. The pants with a dramatic satin ruffle that runs up down the legs and across the waist are by American fashion designer Carolina Herrera.

The photo is being used for the cover of the new issues of the lifestyle and celebrity magazine, S Moda. Fans in the comments were ecstatic and bursting with emojis and adjectives, including “amazing!”

Photographer Bjorn Iooss wrote: “It’s been almost a decade since I last photographed Kerry, and it was a joy to work together again. Thanks to everyone for having me on board and for making this happen 🖤.”

Be sure to swipe above to see more photos from the photo shoot, and below to see all angles of that stunning black and white gown Washington wore to the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

Get ready to see more of Washington: she stars in Tyler Perry‘s war movie The Six Triple Eight. Based on a true story, it’s about a group of Black women who “joined the war to fix the three-year backlog of undelivered mail. Faced with discrimination and a country devastated by war, they managed to sort more than 17 million pieces of mail ahead of time.”

The Six Triple Eight, which also stars Sam Waterston, Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey, Ebony Obsidian, and Milauna Jackson, among others, will be released on Netflix on December 20, 2024.

Note: Washington is also promoting her memoir, Thicker than Water, as seen below on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.