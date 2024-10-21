Kieran Shipka Stuns in Butterfly Neck Dress, “The Last Showgirl”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Kieran Shipka (Twisters, Swimming with Sharks, Mad Men, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). She’s promoting her new project — The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson — and doing her promoting in a variety of fashion-forward ensembles.

As seen below, Shipka turned heads in a stunning black and brown floral halter dress with a yellow butterfly at the front of the neck. The dress is by Rodarte, the red hot fashion label of design sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy.

The Last Showgirl, which also stars Brenda Song, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Dave Bautista, was directed by Gia Coppola. It will be released on January 10, 2025.

As seen below, Shipka turned heads at the premiere of The Last Showgirl at the Toronto International Film Festival in a stunning backless black lace dress with her castmates on stage.

Shipka will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming movie Sweethearts with Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Agatha All Along) and Jake Bongiovi (Rockbottom).

Shipka and Hiraga play two college freshmen who pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with their high school sweethearts over “Drunksgiving” — the chaotic night before Thanksgiving in their hometown “that puts their codependent friendship to the test.” Sweethearts is scheduled for a November 28 release.