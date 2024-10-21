Keira Knightley Plays Blood-Splattered British Spy, “As You Never Seen Her Before”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Keira Knightley (Atonement, The Imitation Game, Pride & Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl).

In the new Netflix spy series Black Doves, the two-time Oscar nominee plays the protagonist, Helen Webb, an undercover spy who dives into a passionate affair with a man who has no idea that she’s a spy.

Above: Knightley as Helen in Black Doves (Netflix)

The gist? “Caught in the crosshairs when her lover falls victim to the dangerous London underworld, Helen’s employers call in Sam to protect her.”

Black Doves, which also stars Ben Whishaw (as assassin Sam), Sarah Lancashire (as Helen’s boss), premieres on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

Netflix says Black Doves is an opportunity to see Knightley, Whishaw and Lancashire “as you’ve never seen them before.” Below is a clip of Knightley as a blood-splattered Helen.

Note: Knightley has also been cast for the upcoming Netflix horror movie The Woman in Cabin 10, based on the Ruth Ware novel of the same title.

It’s about a travel writer on a luxury yacht who witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard, but is told that it never happened. Guy Pearce (Memento, LA Confidential) Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) also star.