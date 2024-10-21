Paul Walker’s Daughter Wears Leather Purse as Mini Dress, “Wow Just Wow”

Paul Walker, the late Fast & Furious actor, was survived by his daughter, Meadow Walker, who has become a professional fashion model.

As seen below, the 5’10” Walker struck a series of poses in more than one provocative fashion-forward ensemble for the new issue of Puss Puss, which celebrates the magazine’s 10th anniversary.

On the cover of Issue 20 (above), the raven-haired beauty wore a black leather purse (by label Zadig & Voltaire) around her torso — so that it appear as if the bag is a top or a mini dress.

As one fan replied: “WOW just WOW!”

As seen in the inside pages of the magazine, Walker also posed in a relatively more traditional sweater mini skirt suit by fashion house Marni (above) and in a brown streaked maxi dress (below).

When not modeling, Walker often travels. As seen in the photos below, she spent the weekend in Austin, Texas where she attended the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024.

To the outdoor event, Walker wore a skintight white undershirt, jeans, dark sunglasses and a handkerchief around her head. Swipe the photos above to see a nod to her father at the event (he was named one of The 50 Most Beautiful People).