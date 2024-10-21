Taraji P Henson Strikes Provocative Pose in Plunging Pink Dress, “Killing It”

Hollywood celebrities turned heads on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala this weekend in Los Angeles, but Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Hidden Figures, Empire, Hustle & Flow) would have won the Best Model award — if such an award existed at the Museum.

As seen below, Henson stunned in a rose gold mosaic corset gown with a plunging neckline and a pair of glamorous black velvet over-the-elbow gloves. Swipe to the photo series below to see Henson striking more than one pose in that provocative dress.

Henson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Ludacris (Fast & Furious) replied with a fire emoji and wrote “get em sis,” and Beyonce‘s mother Tina Knowles replied: “Yes Ms Henson killing it” with fire and red heart emojis. Killer Mike and Chloe Bailey chimed in and replied, “Stunning.”

Get ready to see more of Henson: she will appear on the big screen next in Tyler Perry‘s upcoming movie Straw. Henson plays the protagonist, a single mother who “navigates a series of unfortunate events, leading her down an unforeseen path where she becomes embroiled in a situation she never envisioned, finding herself at the center of suspicion in an indifferent world.”

Rockmond Dunbar (Sons of Anarchy, Prison Break), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One, Coming 2 America), Sherri Shepherd (Precious, Less than Perfect), and Sinbad (Jingle All the Way) co-star.