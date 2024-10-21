Amy Adams Turns Heads in Plunging Corset Dress, “Now Give Her an Oscar”

Six-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams turned heads at the Academy Museum gala this weekend in Los Angeles in a stunning strapless pink corset dress with a plunging neckline.

When fans were reminded that she’s been nominated six times for the industry’s most prestigious award, more than one voiced their outrage and replied, “now give her an Oscar” and “SIX times! Y’all need to get your s*** together and get that woman her well deserved Oscar.”

Adams has been nominated for five “Best Supporting Actress” Oscars for her performances in Junebug (Ashley), The Fighter (Charlene), Doubt (Sister James), The Master (Peggy Dodd), and Vice (Lynne Cheney), and a “Best Actress” Oscar for her performance in American Hustle (Sydney Prosser).

Adams turned heads at the Toronto International Film Festival in another strapless plunging gown, as seen below.

The 50-year-old actress is expected to be nominated for the seventh time for her performance in the dark comedy Nightbitch, in which she plays a professional artist who puts her career on hold to be a stay-at-home mom, “but soon her domesticity takes a surreal turn.” She allows her primitive instincts to take over and turns into a wild dog. Trailer below.

Nightbitch, which has the tagline “Motherhood is a different beast,” will be released in theaters on December 6.