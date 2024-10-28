Meghan Trainor Surprises Fans in Sheer Lingerie Bodysuit, Thanks Paris Hilton

Pop star Meghan Trainor (‘All About that Bass’) is flaunting her fit post-baby physique in a variety of sparkly sexy bra and briefs ensembles while performing on her Timeless Tour, as seen below.

When the 30-year-old singer decided to surprise fans at Paris Hilton’s show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, she wowed the audience in a stunning sheer pink lingerie bodysuit and knee-high stiletto boots, which matched Hilton’s pink corset mini dress and stiletto boots.

The two blonde singers performed their new song together, “Chasin.”

With the photos above, Trainor wrote to the hotel heiress: “Can’t believe last night was real💕 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH YOU INFINITE ICON Paris Hilton!! YOU ARE THE NICEST, HARDEST WORKING ICON, HERO, BESTIE, AND LOVING SIS EVER! YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN SO KIND TO ME AND SO GIVING. IDK HOW YOU DO IT ALL!”

Fans of Trainor and Hilton are going wild over the collaboration. Country singer Jessie James Decker replied: “Gorgeous!” and actress Niecy Nash dropped a series of pink heart emojis. World-renowned DJ Diablo replied: “Incredible show!!” with pink heart emojis.