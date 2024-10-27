Carly Pearce Stuns in Tiny Strapless Mini Dress, “Deserves More Views”

Country music star Carly Pearce is excited about her new music video for her new song ‘Truck on Fire,’ in which she wears a stunning strapless gold mini dress with matching stiletto knee-high boots.

With the behind-the-scenes photos (and video) below from the making of the video, Pearce wrote: “wearing a trench coat in 92 degree weather and starting a truck on fire made for a very eventful (and hot) day. but I truly I had the best time making this video and I’m so excited it’s finally out!!”

Pearce’s celebrity fashion stylist Lindsey Dupuis Bledsoe replied, “Girl on fire!”

Bledsoe also dressed Pearce for her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! As seen below — in another stunning shiny strapless mini dress (by designer Rick Owens) and knee-high stilettos boots — Pearce performed ‘Truck on Fire.’

Pearce’s fans are going wild over live performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! As one fan wrote in the YouTube comments after watching, “This deserves way more views.”