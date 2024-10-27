Olivia Rodrigo Stuns in Plunging Bodycon Dress, Rachel Zegler Reacts

Singer/actress Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical) turned heads at the premiere of her Netflix concert movie. As seen below, the 21-year-old brunette beauty stunned in a sheer blue lace cami dress with a plunging neckline trimmed in black lace.

Celebrity stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo report it’s a vintage Dior dress (1998) by designer John Galliano.

Rodrigo captioned the red-carpet photos below: “last night at the premiere of my concert film on netflix!!! only a few more days till it’s urs!!!”

The film is called, Guts: Olivia Rodrigo World Tour, the same title as her second studio album (Guts) which was released in 2023.

Rodrigo’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the glamorous look including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Romeo + Juliet) who replied: “the body is tea and the face card is face carding…….. hair is perfect as always. a 10/10.”

Rodrigo posed with fellow singers Laufey (in the pink medieval corset dress) and Chappell Roan in the sheer red dress. Laufey wrote to Rodrigo:” so proud of you for completing the guts tour and inspiring young women everywhere!”

Roan’s red dress with the double slits is by the New York City design label Harper Collective. The singer did her own “glam.”

During Rodrigo’s World Tour, during the fifth show in Inglewood, California Roan joined Rodrigo onstage and performed Roan’s hit song, ‘Hot to Go!’