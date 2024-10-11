Madison Bailey Flaunts Curves in Plunging Mini Dress, Lacy Lingerie

Hollywood star Madison Bailey is best known for her role as Kiara in the Netflix teen drama Outer Banks with Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline.

When not promoting the fourth season of Outer Banks, Bailey is often modeling. As seen below on the cover of Flaunt magazine, Bailey stuns in a plunging sequins mini dress by Donna Karan.

Bailey also flaunted her curves in a stunning sheer black lace lingerie ensemble (by Dolce & Gabbana) for the magazine’s “Close Encounters” issues.

Get ready to see more of Bailey: she stars in Netflix’s new movie Time Cut, which will be released on Wednesday, October 30. She plays the protagonist, a young woman who travels back in time — to the early 2000s — to stop the murder of her sister. Antonia Gentry co-stars. Trailer below.

Bailey will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy Maintenance Required with Riverdale star Madelaine Petch (Cherry Blossom on Riverdale). The movie was filmed in the UK, see photos of the two stars below.

Petch plays the owner of an all-female mechanic shop who “unknowingly confides in her online confidant Beau, who turns out to be her real-life business rival, their connection blossoms amidst professional rivalry.” Bad Boys star Jacob Scipio stars as Beau.

