Lili Reinhart Stuns in Plunging Dress at White House, “Fell Out of a Coconut Tree”

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart, who’s best known for her role as Betty Cooper on the teen drama Riverdale, turned heads at the White House this week in a stunning black dress with a plunging neckline by Italian design house Versace.

With the photos above and below, Reinhart reported that she had “an indescribable honor to speak at the White House” during a creator summit on mental health. Reinhart has been open about her issues with mental health for years and wrote specifically about body dysmorphia in her 2020 book Swimming Lessons.

Reinhart added a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris: “Fell out of a coconut tree and landed here, most certainly.”

Note: During a speech in 2023, Harris said that “none of us just live in a silo” and shared what her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, used to tell her as a child: “My mother used to — she would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’” Harris added: “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

Note: Reinhart also shared her nighttime skincare routine before her big day at the White House, see above. Spoiler alert: it includes a power cleanser, a facial peel and a mask.