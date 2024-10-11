Busy Philipps Stops NYC Traffic in Mini Dress, “Your Legs!”

Hollywood star Busy Philipps (Cougar Town, Dawson’s Creek, Freaks and Greeks) is stopping traffic in New York City as seen below in a stunning black and white “eyelash knit” jersey mini dress suit by fashion design label St. John.

Swipe to hear the photographer comment, “Your legs!” Celebrity stylists Dani + Emma captioned the photo shoot: “She means BUSINESS!”

Philipps wore the fashion-forward ensemble to a Content Summit hosted by Variety magazine, where she spoke about her new weekly talk series “Busy This Week” on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming platforms. Trailer below.

It’s not the first time Philipps has turned heads in the Big Apple. Last month, the 45-year-old blonde beauty rocked a new cut and “killer style,” says celebrity hair stylist Creighton Bowman.

Philipps also flaunted her curves in an eggplant-colored suit while sitting on a city window sill in September, see below.

Get ready to see more of Philipps — and in fabulous fashion: Busy This Week has been renewed for a second season.