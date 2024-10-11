Jennifer Connelly Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Mini Dress

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) is often modeling. As seen below in a sheer mock turtleneck black lace mini dress, the raven-haired beauty turned heads on the red carpet of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.

Connelly congratulated Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere for “another beautiful show!” Her dress is from the LV Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Get ready to see more of Connelly, especially you New Yorkers. With the photo of the Manhattan skyline below, Connelly reported that she’s running the New York City Marathon on November 3.

She wrote: “I’ve always been intimidated but this year I’m going to give it a try, and I’m proud to dedicate my miles to the doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. I’ll be running to raise funds for cancer research.”

No official word yet on when Connelly will appear on the big screen next, although she did tell Entertainment Tonight that if a Top Gun 3 happens with Tom Cruise, “I’ll be there. I’m ready. We had such a great time shooting it. It was fun.”