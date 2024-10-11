Katy Perry Stuns in Skintight Bodycon Dress, Says Her Mind “Absolutely Blown”

While promoting her new album 143, mega star Katy Perry has been turning heads everywhere she goes in a provocative fashion-forward ensembles. As seen below, the raven-haired beauty recently wore a black bodycon dress with built-in fanny packs at the Balenciaga show.

Now the former American Idol judge is striking a pose in an elevator — in stunning skintight mock turtleneck bodycon dress that’s adorned with split snaps.

With the photos above and below, Perry wrote: “my mind is absolutely blownnnn at your response to THE LIFETIMES TOUR. just found out we’re already over 125k+ tickets sold and we’ve only announced Australia dates so far… WOW 🤯 I LOVE YOU FOR LIFE & I can’t wait to dance with all of you in 2025, where do you think we should announce next?!? “

Perry listened to her fans and added a fourth Adelaide show and a second Perth show to her Australian Lifetimes Tour in Summer 2025.