Renee Zellweger Stuns in Double-Breasted Pinstripe Bodysuit, “She’s Back”

Triple-threat Hollywood star Renee Zellweger is known for her roles in blockbuster movies including Jerry Maguire, Chicago, Cold Mountain, and Bridget Jones’s Diary, among others. She won her second Oscar for her portrayal of La La Land entertainer Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy.

Five years have passed since Zellweger last appeared on the big screen, so her fans were more than delighted to see the 55-year-old blonde beauty at the Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song event in Georgia.

Zellweger turned heads in a black pin-striped double-breasted bodysuit with matching trousers by Italian fashion designer Patrizia Pepe with Christian Louboutin heels and her lock locks casually pulled back in a low ponytail.

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery shared the photos above which elicited excited comments including, “She’s back!”

It’s true, Zellweger is “back.” She will appear next on the big screen in the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones film franchise, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025 release.

Bonus: Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility), Hugh Grant (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) and Jim Broadbent (Moulin Rouge! The Iron Lady), co-star in the romantic comedy.