Kelly Rowland Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland is turning heads on the red carpet of several special events this season.

As seen below, in a sheer and sparkly navel-plunging dress, Rowland celebrated the careers of her famous friends Usher and LL Cool J at the Black Music Action Coalition gala. Swipe to see Rowland with her date, her husband of 10 years, Tim Weatherspoon.

Below, Rowland rocked another navel-plunging cutout dress when she presented Hollywood movie star Viola Davis (Fences, Doubt, The Help) with the Jacqueline Avant HollyRod Humanitarian Award. (The award is presented by power couple actress Holly Robinson Peete and her husband former NFL star Rodney Peete.)

Rowland’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward look. As one replied: “So gorgeous,” while another chimed in, “So fierce.”

When Rowland shared the plunging suit photos below, she encouraged her millions of follows to pick an appropriate emoji. Fellow singer/actress/model Janelle Monae replied: “Chocolate espresso martini!” and she wasn’t the only one.

Fans are hoping Rowland will continue to act. She last starred in the Tyler Perry Netflix thriller Mea Culpa. She played the protagonist, a criminal defense attorney who “unhappy in her marriage, finds herself seduced by her mysterious new client, an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.” The client is played by Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight, The United States vs. Billie Holliday). Trailer below.