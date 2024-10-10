Kate Winslet Stuns in Red Hot Halter Dress, Black Leather Belt and Bracelet

Hollywood movie star Kate Winslet (Titanic, The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Iris) is turning heads on the red carpet at the Zurich Film Festival in a stunning red halter bodycon dress.

Parisian accessories brand YVY pointed out that Winslet wore one of their black leather belts with a matching bracelet, both of which which were custom made for the Oscar winner.

As seen above and below, the blonde beauty accepted the festival’s prestigious ‘Golden Eye’ Icon award.

The Zurich Film Festival reports that in Winslet delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech in which she “expressed her gratitude to Zurich for the warm welcome and spoke about the joy of being part of a festival that truly celebrates cinema.”

Note: Swedish-born actress Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, Jason Bourne, The Danish Girl) also won the award.

Winslet’s new film, LEE, which is about former model turned World War II photographer Lee Miller, was shown at the festival. Winslet stars — and she produced the biopic.

Above is a trailer for LEE, which also stars Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose) as French Vogue fashion editor Solange d’Ayen, and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as fellow WWII photographer David Scherman, who famously captured Miller sitting in the bathtub of Adolf Hitler’s apartment in Munich.