Lindsey Vonn Stuns in Navel-Plunging Swimsuit, “Next Marvel Superhero?”

Olympic gold medalist alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn retired from competitive ski racing in 2019, but the divine downhiller hasn’t stopped working out. As seen below, lifting marble dumb bells in a navel-plunging swimsuit, the 39-year-old athlete keeps fit.

With the photos, Vonn wrote: “Girls…. Don’t let anyone say you can’t be fierce, feminine AND competitive! Whether it’s pushing to train and compete in the toughest environments or wearing makeup during my races – it’s never about proving anything to others—it’s about trying to be our best selves.”

Vonn added: “We don’t need to fit into anyone’s box. Success doesn’t have a certain ‘look,’ and there’s no one way to be a strong, capable woman. Just be unapologetically YOU!”

Vonn’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos including retired NBA star Dwyane Wade (who dropped a flexed arm muscle emoji) and comedian Kelly Shanley who replied: “Can you please be the next Marvel superhero?”

Vonn answered Shanley: “wow that would be insane! I would do it if I could swear like Deadpool lol” and tagged Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Shanley replied: “when Lady Deadpool gets her spin-off they better call you!”

Note: Vonn and Reynolds have more in common than some might know: both are part owners of professional soccer teams — Reynolds with Wrexham AFC and Vonn with Angel City FC in Los Angeles.