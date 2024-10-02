Dakota Johnson Stuns in Sheer Detachable Slip Dress

Hollywood movie star Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Madame Web, Daddio) is promoting her new short film, Loser Baby, with her friend and collaborator Talia Bernstein.

Johnson directed, Bernstein wrote the script and stars as the protagonist, Talia, a queer woman who “starts questioning her relationships as her friends’ conceptions about commitment evolve.”

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Johnson celebrated the new premiere in a stunning sheer lace and velvet trim slip dress. The designers at Gucci reveal that the slip dress lining is detachable.

Get ready to see more of Johnson: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy movie Splitsville.

Filming this fall, Splitsville is about a couple (Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin) who are contemplating divorce and then run into another married couple (Johnson and Michael Angelo Covino) who reveal that the secret to their happiness is an open marriage.

Lines are crossed and hilarity ensues. Splitsville is already scheduled to premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where Johnson will no doubt wear another memorable ensemble.