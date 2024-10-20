Kathryn Newton Stuns in Plunging Pink Dress, “Lips Like Sugar”

Hollywood star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Big Little Lies) turned heads in a stunning plunging pink gown at the Academy Museum gala this weekend.

When celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher shared the closeup photos of Newton below, more than one commented on Newton’s lips. “The lip is perfect,” one replied.

Get ready to see more of Newton: the 27-year-old blonde beauty is promoting her recently released comedy film Griffin in Summer, which is about an ambitious 14-year-old playwright named Griffin who meets a handsome 25-year-old handyman named Brad (Owen Teague), whose life changes dramatically. Melanie Lynskey (Beautiful Creatures, Yellowjackets) co-stars.

And speaking of lips, Newton will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming coming-of-age thriller Lips Like Sugar with Lynskey’s former Yellowjackets co-star Juliette Lewis (Natural Born Killers, Cape Fear) and Sasha Calle (The Flash).

Lips Like Sugar is about a teenage girl (Newton) who goes missing in Los Angeles during the 1984 Summer Olympics in LA, an event that preoccupies most of the LAPD with the exception of two homicide cops played by Lewis’s Natural Born Killers co-star Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson. Lewis plays the mother of Newton’s character.