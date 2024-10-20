Marion Cotillard Stuns in Sheer Mini Dress, “Her Hair Is Everything”

Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard (La Vie en Rose, Inception, Rust and Bone, Two Days, One Night) turned heads at the Academy Museum gala this weekend in Los Angeles.

As seen below, the French brunette beauty wore a stunning black sheer mini dress with a sheer flowing skirt and a pair of pointed stilettos.

Cotillard’s fans are going wild over the tres chic ensemble and her perfectly coiffed hair. Celebrity hair stylist Adir Abergel shared the pre-gala, pre-dress photo below. As one replied: “Her hair is everything!”

Get ready to see more of Cotillard: she is promoting her new movie Lee starring Kate Winslet as American former fashion model turned WWII photographer Lee Miller. Cotillard plays French Vogue magazine editor Solange D’Ayen. Trailer below.

Cotillard will also appear in the upcoming Season 4 of The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. She plays a new character named Celine Dumont and will appear on the season premiere episode “My Roman Empire.”

Note; Jeremy Irons (Lolita, Dead Ringers) is also joining The Morning Show to play the father of Aniston’s character, Alex Levy.