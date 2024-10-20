Rebecca Romijn Turns Heads with Gorgeous Daughter, “Double Trouble!”

Hollywood star Rebecca Romijn is known for her roles in the X-Men film franchise (Mystique), and most recently in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series on Paramount+.

But at home, with her husband Jerry O’Connell (The Talk, Stand by Me), the 51-year-old former professional model is known as mom to her twin 16-year-old daughters, Dolly and Charli (see below).

When Romijn shared the candid photo below of her with one of the twins, she captioned it: “Shopping buddy.”

Romijn’s fans are going wild over the photo and the blue peacock print summer dress she’s wearing. More than one replied, “Love that dress!” Others are showering her with compliments directed at her daughter. “Gorgeous girlies” one replied. “Your daughter is grownup and beautiful like her mom,” wrote another. “Looks like double trouble lol,” replied another.

Romijn also revealed that she’s been letting her daughter’s practice driving on the highway in the family Porsche (see below).

Get ready to see more of Romijn: she’s reprised her role as Una for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Romijn said of Una in Season 3: “We’re getting a lighter side of Una now that she is no longer hiding behind the shame of being an Illyrian. And we get to see a side of her you’ve never seen before. She’s going to behave in a way you’ve never seen, without saying anything.”

When asked about how it felt to sit in the captain’s chair while filming the third season, Romijn said: “It feels great in the captain’s chair. Actually, I got to sit in the captain’s chair quite a bit in season 3. I mean, that’s the job of number one when the captain is out. Felt great, yeah. It’s a fun place to sit.”