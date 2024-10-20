LeAnn Rimes Causes Chaos in Sheer Plunging Dress, “Behind The Scenes Madness”

American country pop singer LeAnn Rimes is one of the judges on The Voice UK with will.i.am, Tom Jones, Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.

During a break from the talent competition, the 42-year-old blonde beauty from Mississippi jumped on stage in a ultra sheer purple dress with a plunging neckline and backline.

Rimes led the audience in a rendition of her hit song “Can’t Find the Moonlight,” which was featured in the 2000 movie Coyote Ugly.

Rimes’s fans are going wild over her spontaneous performance and that dress. As one fan replied, “That dress is everything. You look fire!” Another chimed in and wrote; “Such an awesome insight into the behind the scenes madness! Love it!”

Rimes wrote: “I can’t believe we’re almost at the final of The Voice UK! I can’t begin to tell you how much joy it brought me to spend so much time with these beautiful souls, but this video may show you… we had the best time on set filming and SO many laughs when the cameras stopped rolling.”

She added: “Catch our incredible finalists performing for one last time, on Saturday, to see who takes home the crown. I promise you, their performances are far better than this chaos.”

The prolific award-winning songwriter Diane Warren — who wrote ‘Can’t Find the Moonlight’ — replied to Rimes, “I know that song!!!” Above is the official music video for the song.

It’s not the first time Rimes has engaged the live audience with what appears to be an impromptu performance, as seen above.