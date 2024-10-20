Joey King Stuns in Plunging Princess Dress, “So Gorgeous”

Former child star Joey King (Ramona and Beezus; Crazy, Stupid, Love; The Dark Knight Rises) looked all grown up at the Academy Museum gala this weekend. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning black halter ball gown with a bright yellow full skirt with a train.

King’s fans are going wild over the glamorous Hollywood look. As one replied, “So gorgeous,” another chimed in, “belle of the ball.” Her sister, actress Hunter King (Life in Pieces), responded, “Absolutely perfection” with a yellow heart emoji.

It’s been a busy year for King: she’s been promoting her hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones; Despicable Me 4 (she’s the voice of Poppy); A Family Affair with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron; and her most recently released movie Uglies (which she also executive produced).

As seen above in Italy, King also turned heads in a charcoal colored mini dress with a pair of sling-back kitten heels. Her fans bombarded the comments with red-heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis and more compliments including “Gorgeous!”