Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sheer Cami Mini Dress, “Kick A– Boots”

Hollywood movie star, singer, and fashion designer Jessica Simpson (The Dukes of Hazzard, Employee of the Month) recently let her millions of fans on social media know that she’s working on new music.

As seen in the photos below, Simpson posed in one of her Jessica Simpson Collection satin cami maxi dresses with a pair of snakeskin print stilettos outside The Henson Soundstage, where the 1985 song “We Are The World” was recorded.

Note: Simpson hasn’t released an album since 2010, her holiday album Happy Christmas.

When not in the studio, Simpson continues to promote her clothing line as seen below in a black sheer lace cami mini dress with a pair of knee-high stilettos boots. She captioned the new photos: “Live for what you’ve been told is impossible…preferably in kick a** Jessica Simpson Style boots.”

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new black-and-white photos. As one replied: “my god could you get any more beautiful!” Others are chiming in with compliments (“gorgeous”) but the request for new music persists. As another fan wrote: “Queen were waiting for the new music!”