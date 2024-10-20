Brie Larson Stuns in Strapless Velvet Dress, “Too Much Heat”

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) turned heads this week in a stunning strapless green corset dress with a velvet skirt — and silver embellishments and pockets — by legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani.

The Oscar winner was a guest at the Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2025 fashion show held at the New York Armory.

When Larson shared the photos below — a series that includes her posing with fellow actresses including Pamela Anderson (Baywatch) and Brooke Shields (Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby) — her fans went wild with praise. As one replied: “ATJ and Cooper is an insane collab. Too much heat.”

Note: ATJ stands for actor Aaron Taylor Johnson (Marvel Cinematic Universe character Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Cooper is Cooper Koch, who is best known for his portrayal of Erik Menendez in the crime drama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

As seen in the photo series below, a variety of celebs stepped out for the event including fashion boss Anna Wintour, socialite Nikki Hilton and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, among others.