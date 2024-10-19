Fran Drescher Stuns in Leopard Bodycon Dress, “She’s Baaaack!”

Actress Fran Drescher is best known for representing actors as the national president of SAG-AFTRA, and for her role as Fran Fine on the TV sitcom The Nanny.

Fran Fine was known for sporting bold pattern and print dresses to work (unconventional for a live-in nanny), so when Drescher dropped the photo below of her in a leopard-print corset bodycon dress, the comments were flooded with Nanny in a leopard-print dress GIFs.

Drescher captioned the photo: “Off to a partay! All done up in Dolce! She’s baaaack!”

Drescher’s fans are going wild over the leopard look including former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Carson Kressley who cleverly replied: “Frantastic!”

Get ready to see more of Drescher: it was announced today that the 67-year-old brunette beauty from Queens, New York is playing the mother of Timothée Chalamet‘s (A Complete Unknown, Dune, Ladybird) character, Marty, a professional table tennis player in the 1950s, in the upcoming movie Marty Supreme.

Bonus: Gwyneth Paltrow (above with Chalamet on the set in Manhattan), Sandra Bernhard, Penn Jillette and Shark Tank investor Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary are also listed as cast members in Marty Supreme, which is the directorial debut of musician/producer Tyler, the Creator.