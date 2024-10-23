Halle Berry Redefines Menopause in Sexy Red Dress, “Those Legs!”

Hollywood movie star Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, Catwoman, Die Another Day) got her big break in 1989 when she landed the role of Emily Franklin in the TV series Living Dolls with Michael Learned (The Waltons) and Leah Remini (future The King of Queens star).

Forty-five years later, and with an Oscar on her mantle, Berry has added entrepreneur to her resume. As seen below in a stunning red dress by fashion designer Stella McCartney at a speaking event hosted by Women’s Health magazine, Berry launched Respin 2.0, a collection of products designed to “redefine menopause.”

Berry’s fans and friends are going wild over the new photos. When Sam Catalano replied: “Those legs!” Berry replied “love you.”

Get ready to see more of Berry as she’s promoting her new business collaboration, Respin x Joylux, and its product Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel.

Joylux is the maker of the vFIT device, a Ob-Gyn-designed, “intimate health device” that applies “the rejuvenating benefits of red-light used on the face to intimate tissues.” The product is designed to provide its users “more natural lubrication, increased sensation, and a feeling of tightness—with no downtime and pain-free all from the privacy and comfort of your own home.”

As seen above, Berry rocked another sexy red dress for her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she spoke about menopause with the late night talk show host and fellow guest Mike Tyson, who asked Berry about the hormonal change backstage.