Sarah Jessica Parker Stuns in Plunging Sheer Lace Dress, Peek-a-Boo Stilettos

The New York City non-profit organization God’s Love We Deliver, which cooks and home-delivers meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves, celebrated its 18th annual Golden Heart Awards at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Monday.

Several celebrities attended the fundraising event and turned heads on the red carpet including And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker who received the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. (The fashion designer was on hand to present the award to SJP.)

As seen above and below, Parker stunned in a black lace corset dress with a plunging neckline and a pair of peek-a-boo stilettos. And her And Just Like That (and Sex and the City) co-stars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, got dressed up for the event, too.

Singer Megan Three Stallion also received the genLOVE Award of Outstanding Philanthropy, and singer Sam Smith performed live (‘Stay with Me,’ ‘Unholy,’ and Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time.’)

@michaelkors New Yorkers are _________. Michael Kors, Cynthia Nixon, Kristen Davis and more tell us what they really think on their way into the 18th annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards. ♬ original sound – Michael Kors

Get ready to see more of Parker: the Season 3 premiere episode of And Just Like That will be released in 2025, and Parker is reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 3 with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

Note of success: God’s Love We Deliver reported that the organization raised over $4 million, “funding more than 400,000 meals for our clients, their caregivers, and children.”