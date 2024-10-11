GOP Congressman Admits Donald Trump Is Not “The Same As Jesus Christ”

Conservative political commentator Tim Miller criticized U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) for trying to convince Republican voters that the party is the same as it was in 2017.

On Piers Morgan‘s Uncensored podcast, the former RNC spokesman and communications director for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign said that during the Trump administration in 2017, there were “a bunch of traditional Republicans around him [Trump], in his cabinet and to work with his staff,” but “all of those people are gone now…and the people around Trump now are Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson — Tucker had a prominent spot to speak in at the convention, Congressman Crenshaw did not.”

Note: Trump’s first national security team — the secretary of defense, his national security advisor, his former general chief of staff, his chairman of the joint chiefs — none of them support him today.

Miller added that if Trump is re-elected, “it’s going to be about mass deportation, tariffs, and revenge on Donald Trump’s enemies. If you don’t believe me, listen to what Donald Trump says.”

Miller asked Crenshaw why he thinks he understands where the party is better than former Vice President Mike Pence, “who assesses this and says ‘no, this is not someone we can trust.'”

Crenshaw replied: “Yeah, so I’ll just remind everybody that we’re about to vote in November. And on your ballot it doesn’t ask you the question of whether Donald Trump is the same as Jesus Christ. That’s not what the question is.”

Miller’s facial expression is one of disbelief. Crenshaw added, “The question is do you prefer Donald Trump or do you prefer Kamala Harris.” (Crenshaw mispronounced the first name of the Vice President of the United States.)

Note: On the show, when Miller noted that the congressman should know how to pronounce Kamala Harris’s name correctly, Crenshaw replied, “Yeah, get over it. Get over it. Who cares?” And when Morgan (who does pronounce Harris’s name correctly) admitted that he has a hard time seeing Harris as “a natural commander-in-chief,” Miller replied, “that feels like something for you and your therapist, Piers.”