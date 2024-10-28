Gal Gadot Stuns in Nude Dress with Sheer Bra, “Juicy Dewy Skin”

Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Red Notice, Death on the Nile) struck a pose on a balcony overlooking Los Angeles in a stunning sheer nude-colored dress with a plunging sheer bra/cami underneath. The layered ruffle dress is by design label Chloe.

Celebrity hair stylist Jenny Cho shared the video below, and her fans are going wild over the sophisticated evening look.

○ single

○ taken

◉ in love with Gal Gadot #GalGadot pic.twitter.com/1zlnCifYVh — Chris (@ctaylor542) October 25, 2024

Makeup artist Jo Baker reported with her own closeup video (below): “Juicy, dewy skin with mulberry stained balmy lip.” Baker revealed that she used Chanel Beauty on her skin, Tarantulash mascara, and a few different products by Bakeup Beauty to make “that mulberry stain lush lip.”

A mais linda de todas!! 🧡 — Novo vídeo de Gal Gadot deslumbrante, usando uma peça da nova coleção da marca Chloé! pic.twitter.com/aX55Wa3dSM — Gal Gadot Brasil · Fansite (@GalGadotBrasil) October 24, 2024

Get ready to see more of Gadot: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular character. Gadot plays the Evil Queen in Snow White, which will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.