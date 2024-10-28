Taylor Swift Wows in Hi-Low Dress, Kitten Heels, “Is She Really That Tall?”

The world’s most famous American pop star Taylor Swift, who continues to perform on her wildly popular Eras Tour, invited fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter to join her on stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Swift, 34, wore a hi-low red-orange dress with a pair of gold strappy kitten heels and Carpenter, 25, rocked a bright white babydoll mini dress with stunningly tall silver platform stilettos.

With an acoustic guitar in her arms, Swift performed a mashup of Carpenter’s song “Espresso” with her own song, “Is It Over Now?”

Fans of both Swift and Carpenter are going wild at seeing the two together on stage and can’t get over the height difference. As one fan asked: “Sabrina Carpenter is THAT short AND she has heels on?!” Another fan answered: “And they tried to make swift not so tall with those lil’ nub heels lol.”

Note Swift is listed as 5’10”; Carpenter is 5-feet-tall.

Die-hard Swifties will remember that Swift wore the same pair of kitten heels (in silver) when her boyfriend, NFL football star Travis Kelce, made his Era Tours debut at the iconic Wembley Stadium in the UK. Swift said of Kelce joining her on stage: “I’m still cracking up/swooning over” his debut.

And in Edinburgh, Scotland she wore those silver strappy kitten heels with the same hi-low dress but in blue (above).