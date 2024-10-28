Marc Anthony’s Wife Stuns in Sheer Corset Dress, “Your Happiness Is My Happiness”

World-renowned music star Marc Anthony is bringing his Historia Tour to the United States. With the photos below, the New York native of Puerto Rican descent wrote: “My people get ready for this party. I’ll wait for you at #HistoriaTour for the United States 🔥 I can’t wait to see you!!”

The four-time Grammy Award winner hints that there will be “a surprise for you” with a photograph of him autographing microphones.

When not on stage, Anthony spends time with his wife of two years, Paraguayan fashion model and beauty pageant titleholder Nadia Ferreira. As seen below, when Anthony recently turned 56, she celebrated in a sheer black lace corset dress and captioned the photo below (translated from Spanish): “Your happiness is my happiness.”

Ferreira continues to model, as seen below in the stunning scoop-neck pink dress with snake strap stilettos and a matching snakeskin purse. She wrote: “life is about finding balance.. soft like pink, bold like red.”

While in Florida last week, Anthony and Ferreira had the opportunity to bring their son, Marco, to Disney World. Ferreira reported that Marco’s first time at Disney World was “magical.” See family photos below.