Ex-Trump Advisor Ridicules Meghan McCain Threat

Conservative political commentator Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Senator and 2008 GOP presidential candidate John McCain, has been a loud critic of former President Donald Trump who has repeatedly criticized her father.

In 2015, Trump (who dodged the military draft five times) said of U.S. Navy veteran and prisoner of war McCain, “He’s not a war hero, he’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured, okay? I hate to tell you.”

Note: McCain’s brother, Jimmy McCain, announced that he has registered as a Democrat and is voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, who at a rally in Arizona this week, lauded John McCain.

Jim McCain on supporting VP Harris: “I believe in putting our country over party. And that is what my father, John McCain, stood for, and that is what I stand for here today.”

Ms. McCain responded with a warning to Democrats: “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending on the political moment you need to bastardize his memory for… But please don’t make me start sharing what I remember him ACTUALLY saying about Kamala Harris….”

McCain added to her warning: “And consider this my final warning shot, I will start spilling tea.”

More than one person replied, “Your father would be disappointed in you” and “He would be standing next to Liz Cheney right now.” Former Rep. Cheney (R-WY) has endorsed and is campaigning for Harris.

I say this in the nicest way possible but you really, really overstate your dad’s important or influence. Feel free to spill what he really thought of Harris – a black woman — it might make him look bad, not her. Either way, like five ppl will care. — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) October 12, 2024

MAGA loyalist, comedian Roseanne Barr chimed in and replied, “At least you’re not as horrible as Liz Cheney.”