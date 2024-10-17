Christie Brinkley Stuns in Plunging Silk Dress, “Shattering Stereotypes”

One of the original American supermodels, the iconic California girl Christie Brinkley, turned 70 this summer and continues to turn heads.

With the photo below, of Brinkley posing in a stunning silky dress with a plunging neckline, the blonde-haired blue-eyed beauty wrote: “All this talk about age! But I think 70 is the new 40 a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company.”

The entrepreneur added: “The sky is the limit. Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!”

Brinkley’s fans are going wild over the photo, finding the pic and her words inspirational. As one replied, “Like a fine Prosecco…even better with age! You are breaking/shattering stereotypes! Cheers to good health and happiness!”

When Brinkley isn’t modeling or promoting her TWRHLL clothing collection at HSN, or her Bellissima prosecco and wines, she’s acting. As seen below, the Uptown Girl just finished filming the movie, American Summer, with Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy, Cocoon, Three Men and a Baby).

The coming-of-age family comedy American Summer, which also stars Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years) and four-time World Series champion Luis Sojo (New York Yankees), is scheduled for a July 4, 2025 release.