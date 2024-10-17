Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Tiny White String Bikini, “She Is Dazzling”

Hollywood movie star Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, The Royals) knows how to sell her own product.

The owner of the swimsuit company Elizabeth Hurley Beach often models the label’s string bikinis, but it’s been over a month (the last days of summer) since the English model dropped new photos.

Hurley’s fans were delighted to see the new white hot string bikini photos (albeit taken inside) below, which the brunette beauty captioned, “Good evening.”

Her fans are showering her with compliments including “Wow absolutely beautiful very sexy” and “she is dazzling.”

Earlier this week Hurley, 59, wore a stunning red and purple ruffle dress with a plunging neckline to a luncheon hosted by the Lady Garden Foundation, a charity that educates, empowers and breaks taboos around women’s gynecological health.

Swipe the photos above to see Hurley with fellow attendees Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and actress Dame Joan Collins (Dynasty), who played the mother of Hurley’s character on The Royals. As seen below, the two have spent holidays together.

Note: Hurley is still acting: she stars in the erotic thriller Strictly Confidential which was written and directed by her son, Damien Hurley.