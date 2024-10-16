Kacey Musgraves Stuns in Bodycon Mini Dress, “Looks Like a Goddess”

Country pop star Kacey Musgraves is promoting the second half of her North American Deeper Well tour with the stunning photos below.

Posing behind flowers in a green one-shoulder mini dress, she captioned the photos with a lyric from her song ‘Flower Child’: “Life is a garden if you open your eyes.”

Musgraves’s fans are going wild over the new photos. As one replied, “She looks like a goddess.”

Photographer Jasmine Safaeian used the same lyric to captioned the behind-the-scenes tour photos below, which feature Musgraves in a silky pink corset negligee. Be sure to swipe.

Makeup artist Moani Lee captioned the photos below of Musgraves in a sheer cami dress: “And if you lean close, you’ll see that twinkle of magic.”

Musgraves wore that sheer cami dress at her Deeper Well show from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, which is now on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The one-and-a-half hour live show includes appearances by musical guests Father John Misty and Nickel Creek.