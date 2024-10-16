Kaitlyn Bristowe Stuns in Sheer Strapless Bustier Dress

Reality TV star Kaitlyn Bristowe (The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars) turned heads at a friend’s black-tie wedding in a stunning sheer lace bustier gown with a hip-high slit.

She captioned the photo series: “Beautiful wedding, beautiful couple, beautiful blisters all over my feet from dancing all night.”

Bristowe’s fans and famous friends are loving the rust-colored dress which is by fashion label For Love and Lemons.

Fellow reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills, Very Cavallari) replied: “Ohhhh she HOT.”

Another fan replied: “This is the best dress I’ve ever seen! You look amazing!” and another chimed in, “You look so gorgeous in that color! You also look happy and relaxed; so nice to see it.”

Bristowe’s fans also approved of her sheer crop top and pencil skirt ensemble which she wore to the People’s Choice Country Awards, see above, with country music star Carly Pearce, who also turned heads in a stunning sheer mini dress.

Get ready to see more of Bristowe: she continues to promote her wine label Spade and Sparrows, which can now be ordered by the glass or bottle at Virgin Hotels, as seen above on one of their rooftops.