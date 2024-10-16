Priyanka Chopra Jonas Flaunts Curves in Snow Bunny Snowsuit

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch) flaunted her curves in a black and blue hounds tooth print snowsuit. With the photos below, she wrote: “Just a little BTS from my campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had.”

Chopra’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos including Ayesha Curry (wife of NBA super star Steph Curry) who replied: “Fire.”

Chopra Jonas wore the “snow bunny” jumpsuit (which is designed by luxury skiwear fashion label Perfect Moment) in the print ad campaign for Johnny Walker Whiskey.

Get ready to see more of Chopra Jonas: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action adventure movie Cowboy Ninja Viking with Chris Pratt, who plays the protagonist Duncan, “a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder” transforming “into a super-soldier with the attributes of a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.”

Chopra Jonas also finished filming The Bluff in Australia. She plays the protagonist, a Caribbean woman who “gets her secret past revealed when her island is invaded by vicious buccaneers.”