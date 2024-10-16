Sophia Bush Reels in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans with “Just a Girl” Video

Actress Sophia Bush is known for her TV roles on One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D., and more recently on the medical drama Good Sam, where she played a doctor working at a hospital with her fellow surgeon father.

Bush announced today that she’s joined the cast of that other medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, with a cute video.

As seen below, Bush filmed herself in her Grey’s Anatomy trailer switching from her street clothes (jeans and a black cami) into blue scrubs. She captioned the video “I just wasn’t done with my scrubs” and added the No Doubt song, “Just a Girl.”

Bush’s fans are going wild over the big news, and are admitting that they don’t normally watch Grey’s Anatomy… until now. As one replied: “Oh no! now i have to start watching it again!”

Another chimed in, “Noooowwwwe I’m gunna have to catch up on Greys, which was historically only reserved for Kate Walsh comebacks.”

“This is how grey’s is going to reel me back in damn.” And another, “You just saved the show.”

Fellow actress Alyssa Milano (who played Haylee Peterson in Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy with her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs) jumped in the comments and wrote: “I LOVE THIS. SO MUCH.”