Paula Abdul Stuns in Plunging Bodysuit, “She’s Never Looked Better”

Singer/dancer/choreographer and TV personality Paula Abdul continues to turn heads at the age of 62 in fashion-forward ensembles, including the bright yellow bodysuit-jacket hybrid look below.

Abdul’s fans are going wild over the bold look including one who replied: “she’s never looked better.”

The ‘Forever Your Girl’ singer recently struck a pose in another provocative bodysuit (by designer Nina Ricci) as seen below.

Earlier this week Abdul turned heads again on the red carpet at the Industry Dance Awards, where she received the inaugural Paula Abdul Legacy Award, and helped to raise $588,000 for Dancers Against Cancer. Swipe the photos below of Abdul with the legendary triple-threat Liza Minnelli (Cabaret) who called Abdul, “My favorite dancer.”

Note: That yellow bodysuit is by designer Sergio Hudson who also put mega star Beyonce in a stunning yellow outfit at his Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show — see below. (Hudson also occasionally dresses Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden, albeit not in that bright shade of yellow.)