‘Arrow’ Star Emily Bett Rickards Flaunts Biceps, “She’s Shredded!”

Hollywood star Emily Bett is best known for her role as Felicity Smoak on the superhero series Arrow. (She has reprised the role for Arrowverse shows including The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.)

The 33-year-old actress is now introducing her new character, Mildred Burke, to her millions of followers on social media. With the photos below, Bett reveals that she’s playing the trailblazing female professional wrestler in the new biopic, Queen of the Ring, which is premiering on October 19th at the Newport Film Festival.

Bett reports that just thinking of her character “gives me goosebumps.” Burke was a small town single mom who broke into the ring at a time when women’s professional wrestling was illegal nationwide. From that inauspicious start, she became the first ever million dollar female athlete and champion.

When Bett shared the photo above, of her as Burke, she reported: “This photo was taken during our first camera test for Queen of the Ring,” saying she prepared for the role by “adding these biceps—biceps I didn’t fully realize I had until I saw this picture!”

Bett revealed that before filming, she called her personal trainer and said, “I need to get stacked.” He prescribed “No kickboxing, just weights” and advised her to go “heavier and slower than you want to.”

Bett’s fans are going wild over her transformation. As one replied: “Oh she’s SHREDDED!!!’ and “you got a permit for those guns?”

Queen of the Ring is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday, October 25.