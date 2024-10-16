Irina Shayk Stuns in Sheer Navel-Plunging Bodysuit, “Simply Gorgeous”

The famous Victoria’s Secret fashion show returned after a six-year hiatus — and this time in Brooklyn, New York. As the lingerie brand boasted: “There was no shortage of star power on the runway.”

When Vogue magazine shared the behind-the-scenes photos below (all taken by Hunter Abrams), it reported: “Big hair, bigger wings and some of the industry’s biggest names graced the runway tonight in Brooklyn.”

Supermodel Irina Shayk stunned in a sheer black bodysuit at the show. Her fans are going wild over the look. As one replied: “Stunning Irina. Best look from VS 2024.. 🔥🔥🔥 she is simply gorgeous amazing with the stars.”

Swipe the photos above to see models Lila Moss and Candice Swanepoel in barely there bra sets (slide 4); Lila’s mum Kate Moss in a sheer black lingerie ensemble (slide 9); Behati Prinsloo in a black velvet cami dress with a hip-high slit (slide 11); and Adriana Lima in an ultra-strappy bikini set.

While some Victoria’s Secret fans voiced their disappointment over the absence of Gisele Bundchen, they were outnumbered by those who were gleeful to see Tyra Banks back on the runway.