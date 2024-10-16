Serena Williams Stuns in Bodysuit and Stilettos, “Smoke Show”

The GOAT of women’s professional tennis, Serena Williams, is on the cover of Essence magazine’s November/December Holiday & Business Issue.

As seen below, the trailblazer rocks a black tuxedo bodysuit with opaque hosiery and pointy patent leather stilettos. The bodysuit is custom-made by fashion designer LaQuan Smith.

Note: This is a limited edition subscribers’ cover.

Essence interviewed Williams, who has launched Serena Ventures, a fund designed to champion women and underrepresented founders. Serena Ventures has invested in over 85 companies, including her own new beauty line, WYN BEAUTY.

Note: Earlier this year, Essence named Williams “Investor of the Year” for her work supporting entrepreneurs via Serena Ventures.

Williams’s fans are going wild over the sexy provocative look. Several are dropping fire emojis and comments including “smoke show.”

Williams was also featured on the cover of Glamour, which named her a Woman of the Year, see above and below.