Ginger Zee “Pushes the Envelope” in Sweater Poncho, Her Boys Disapprove

On ABC News Tonight, meteorologist Ginger Zee reported a “blustery autumn night” from the Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, New York, which is located along the Hudson River.

Zee, a mother of two boys, took a selfie on location wearing a red and white striped sweater poncho.

She captioned the photo and video below, “Its [sic] the perfect season for my sweater poncho but all my boys had an opinion.” Zee added a winking face with tongue sticking out emoji and a squinting face with tongue sticking out emoji.

Zee’s fans disagree with the opinions of her boys, and are dropping compliments including “I love it! Saw you on last night and first thing I said was ‘I love the poncho!'” and “omg that is such a cute look!! i love it!!”

Another fan chimed in with more encouragement: “I thought you rocked the poncho—elegant and unlike anything typical journalists wear. Keep pushing the envelope with your fashions, Ginger!”

Note: Zee’s fans also approved of her bright yellow pants which she wore earlier this week at the ABC News studio in Manhattan. They say the color matches her “sunny” disposition as seen above with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Zee fans also approve of her recent haircut. See her chop off inches in the video above. Zee reported in September that she “needed a little seasonal shift.”