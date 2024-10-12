Bella Thorne Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress, “Confident in My Own Skin Again”

Get ready to see more of actress Bella Thorne (Time Is Up, Shake It Up, Blended). The 27-year-old auburn brunette is striking provocative poses in a number of fashion-forward ensembles as she promotes her jewelry and accessories collection, Thorne Dynasty, which is now available at Walmart.

As seen below in a plunging black mini dress, Thorne wears several of her jewelry designs including big hoop earrings, cross chokers and heart rings.

With the closeup photos below of her Thorne Dynasty hair accessories, the Florida native said: “the croc pieces are some of my faves because you know I always carry Miami and my Cuban heritage with me wherever I go!” (Her late father, Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne, was of Cuban descent.)

When not promoting her own designs, Thorne continues to model for other fashion designers including Coperni.

As seen below at the Coperni Spring 2025 fashion show at Disneyland Paris, Thorne turned heads in a stunning champagne colored gown with spaghetti straps and a thigh-high slit.

Thorne said of her time modeling at the Disney theme park: “I wanted to marry my natural rebellious aesthetic with an elevated, almost avant-garde elegance.”

She added: “I’m feeling incredibly confident in my own skin again. I’m really excited to grow and to reveal this new side of myself. I’m older, I’m wiser, and I feel good.”