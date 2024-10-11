Amanda Seyfried Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, Platform Penny Loafers

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Amanda Seyfried (Mank, Mama Mia!, Mean Girls, Ted 2). The 38-year-old blonde beauty is promoting her upcoming Peacock series Long Bright River, based on the novel of the same title by Liz Moore.

[Below is a photo of Seyfried at Northshire Bookstore in Vermont this summer when she helped promote Moore’s new novel, God of the Woods.]

Seyfried (who also executive produces the series) plays the protagonist, Mickey, “a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis” and a series of murders.

As seen above before appearing on the Today show, Seyfried modeled a black short-sleeve top and blue mini skirt (by fashion designer Tory Burch) with a pair of platform patent-leather penny loafers by Stuart Weitzman. Fans are going wild over the mod look and Seyfriend’s “gorgeous hair.”

Seyfried will appear next on the big screen in the thriller The Housemaid, which will be directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids). (Seyfried will executive produce, too.)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as the titular character, “a struggling woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.” No word yet on who plays Andrew.