Mila Kunis Flaunts Legs in Stunning Mini Dress With Hitched-Up Hem

Hollywood star Mila Kunis (Black Swan, That ’70s Show) turned heads this week on the red carpet in a bright white silk turtleneck mini dress with a hip-high hitched-up hem by New York fashion designer Brandon Maxwell.

Kunis struck a pose at the red carpet premiere of her new film, Goodrich, at the AMC Grove theater in Los Angeles. More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous.”

Goodrich is a comedy starring Michael Keaton (Batman, Beetlejuice, Mr. Mom) as LA art dealer Andy Goodrich who, after his second wife enters a 90-day rehab program and leaves him with their nine-year-old twins, asks his adult pregnant daughter (Kunis) for help watching the kids as he tries to save his gallery from going under.

Goodrich, which also stars Kevin Pollak (A Few Good Men) and Andie MacDowell (Four Weddings and a Funeral) will be released in theaters on Friday, October 18. Trailer above.

Get ready to see more of Kunis in the new year, too. She stars in the next Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, with Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, and Josh Brolin, among others. It’s scheduled for a 2025 release.